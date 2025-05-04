Local artists display works, perform music at Arts Showcase

Local artists and musicians gathered at Countryside Marketplace in Menifee on Saturday for the annual Arts Showcase, sponsored by Arts Counc...

Local artists and musicians gathered at Countryside Marketplace in Menifee on Saturday for the annual Arts Showcase, sponsored by Arts Council Menifee.



Art forms included woodworking, paintings, jewelry, 3D creations, books by a local author, and musical performances. Some of the performers will be featured during the Menifee's Got Talent event, set for June 6 at Liberty High School.



Here are some video highlights of Saturday's event.



















Arts Showcase video