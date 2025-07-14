Micah Marquez wins Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Las Vegas

A Menifee seventh grader scored a major accomplishment when he took first place in an international Jiu-Jitsu tournament recently. Micah M...

A Menifee seventh grader scored a major accomplishment when he took first place in an international Jiu-Jitsu tournament recently.



Micah Marquez took the championship in his class June 28 in Las Vegas at the American Nationals, sponsored by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federatation. He trains at the Carlson Gracie Temecula studio and the 951 Wrestling Club in Menifee.



An honor roll student at Menifee Valley Middle School, Micah has been training for about 2 ½ years. He started in Jiu-Jitsu because baseball and soccer “never felt right to him,” said his father.



“I always wanted to show my son the beauty of combat, especially combat in a well-organized, humble manner,” his father said. “951 Wrestling in Menifee has improved his grit to the max. They represent Menifee big-time.”



