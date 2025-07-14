Micah Marquez wins Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Las Vegas

A Menifee seventh grader scored a major accomplishment when he took first place in an international Jiu-Jitsu tournament recently. Micah M...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/07/micah-marquez-wins-jiu-jitsu-tournament-in-las-vegas.html


A Menifee seventh grader scored a major accomplishment when he took first place in an international Jiu-Jitsu tournament recently.

Micah Marquez took the championship in his class June 28 in Las Vegas at the American Nationals, sponsored by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federatation. He trains at the Carlson Gracie Temecula studio and the 951 Wrestling Club in Menifee.

An honor roll student at Menifee Valley Middle School, Micah has been training for about 2 ½ years. He started in Jiu-Jitsu because baseball and soccer “never felt right to him,” said his father.

“I always wanted to show my son the beauty of combat, especially combat in a well-organized, humble manner,” his father said. “951 Wrestling in Menifee has improved his grit to the max. They represent Menifee big-time.”

 
 

 


Related

Sports 5205070054266596646
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item