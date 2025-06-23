By Doug Spoon, Editor A male juvenile was transported to a local hospital with “severe but non-life-threatening” injuries Monday after his...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/06/juvenile-on-e-bike-collides-with-vehicle-on-scott-road.html

A male juvenile was transported to a local hospital with “severe but non-life-threatening” injuries Monday after his e-bike collided with a vehicle on Scott Road, authorities said.The collision took place about 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Road and Bellamy Lane, just west of Menifee Road, according to a Menifee Police Department news release. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 28-year-old Menifee woman was driving eastbound on Scott Road in a red SUV and the biker was traveling southbound on Bellamy Lane toward an intersection which is not controlled by a signal and has no crosswalk.The bike allegedly crossed Scott Road in front of the Cherokee, which swerved to the right but was unable to avoid hitting the bike before crashing through a fence on the southeast corner.The bike rider, also a resident of Menifee, was transported by AMR for treatment. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the collision.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact Officer Gonzalez with the Menifee Police Department Traffic Unit at 951-723-1634, or the Traffic Unit at 951-723-1500.