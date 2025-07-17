Two suspects from Menifee arrested, charged with assault

By Doug Spoon
By Doug Spoon, Editor

A male and female from Menifee face felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested following a pursuit by police Wednesday night, authorities said.

Adrian Mandujano, 19, and Sofia Brown, 18, are each facing an additional felony charge of shooting at an inhabited building. They have a July 21 court date to appear at the Riverside Hall of Justice. Brown was released on bail Thursday and Mandujano is being held on $50,000 bail.

The incident began when Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 22000 block of Rosary Avenue in Nuevo regarding an assault with a deadly weapon report, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Wendy Brito-Gonzalez. They located a victim who had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The suspects had already fled in a vehicle.

As a search of the surrounding areas began, including surveillance by helicopter, the suspect vehicle was located in the area of Newport Road and Murrieta Road in Menifee. Police followed that vehicle to the area of Newport Road and Haun Road, at the Countryside Marketplace. The two suspects were taken into custody there around 8 p.m.

