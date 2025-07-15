Menifee man charged with murder in road rage shooting

Police tape surrounds the area where the suspect was arrested. (Staff photo) By Doug Spoon, Editor A Menifee man faces a murder charge aft...

Police tape surrounds the area where the suspect was arrested. (Staff photo)

By Doug Spoon, Editor



A Menifee man faces a murder charge after a fatal shooting connected to a road rage incident in the city Monday night, authorities said.



Ryan Dabe, 48, was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center after stopping near the scene of the shooting and being taken into custody without incident. The shooting victim, a 36-year-old male whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from a gunshot wound to his upper body.



According to a Menifee Police Department news release, officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of Scott Road and Antelope Road, where the suspect had pulled over after the incident. Scott Road was closed on both sides of the 215 Freeway bridge during the investigation as the victim was transported and Dabe was taken into custody.



The incident began with an incident on Bundy Canyon Road near the 15 Freeway and continued east into Menifee, where the shooting occurred near Scott Road and Haun/Zeiders Road. The suspect was taken into custody on the other side of the freeway bridge at Scott and Antelope.



Detectives with the Menifee Police Department responded to the scene to assume the investigation. Dabe is being held at the Southwest Detention Center with bail set a $1 million. He faces a July 17 court date.



This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Garcia at ogarca@menifeepolice.org

