Pet adoptions: Who could resist a dog named Einstein?

Here's information on two dogs that are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus:



Brooks is a 3-year-old Siberian Husky mix who enjoys long walks and cuddling. He would make a wonderful new best friend. A1835999



Einstein is an athletic boy. He does great on leash and is very friendly. He can't wait to go to his forever home. He is a 5-year-old Siberian Husky mix with a cream and white coloration. A1844649.



These and many more adorable pets wait for your visit. They are at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 So. Grand Ave, San Jacinto. Can’t make it to the shelter today? You can view these and many more pets at https://24petconnect.com/



(Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer photographer at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus)



