MUSD announces launch of full-day Kindergarten program
MENIFEE -- Menifee Union School District is proud to announce the launch of full-day Kindergarten for all Kindergarten students beginning in the 2025–26 school year. This major step forward reflects the district’s ongoing commitment to providing every student with a strong academic and social-emotional foundation from the very beginning.
The new full-day schedule runs from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., with an early-release day on Wednesdays, when school runs from 7:45 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. This expanded model offers additional time for instruction in reading, math, and hands-on learning. It also allows for deeper engagement in the arts, social development, and classroom routines.
In addition, through the district’s Beyond the Classroom after-school program, eligible elementary students in TK through 5th grade can receive free extended learning opportunities until 5 p.m.
“Moving to full-day Kindergarten is a powerful step toward ensuring all students have access to the time, support, and opportunities they need to thrive,” said Jesse Ramirez, Director of Expanded Learning. “We know that increased instructional time leads to stronger foundational skills, particularly in literacy and numeracy, while creating space for social-emotional development, creativity, and exploration. This shift promotes greater equity and helps us close opportunity gaps — especially for students who benefit from more structure, connection, and time to grow.”
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Root said the shift supports MUSD’s mission to inspire learning, exploration, and imagination in every student from the very start.
“Early learning sets the tone for a child’s entire educational journey,” said Root. “By offering full-day Kindergarten, we are creating space for our youngest learners to grow academically, socially, and creatively. This expanded day gives children more time to build confidence, curiosity, and a strong foundation for the years ahead.”
MUSD Board President Kyle Root emphasized the long-term value this change brings to the community.
“Expanding full-day Kindergarten is more than a scheduling change — it’s a promise to our families and community that we are preparing students for the future from the very beginning,” he said. “We’re proud to be a district where families can count on quality, care, and excellence in early education.”
Menifee Union School District will also continue to offer half-day Transitional Kindergarten (TK) at all school sites. Designed for children who turn 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2025, TK provides a developmentally appropriate bridge between preschool and Kindergarten. Parents have the option to enroll their children in the free Beyond the Classroom after-school program for extended learning support.
The 2025–26 school year begins on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, and enrollment is now open. Families can find more information and begin the enrollment process at musd.me/enrollment or by contacting their local school office.