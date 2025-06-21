Hundreds of classic cars were on display Saturday during Menifee Motor Madness. (Staff photos) By Doug Spoon. Editor After a seven-year hi...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/06/menifee-motor-madness-is-huge-success-in-its-return.html

Hundreds of classic cars were on display Saturday during Menifee Motor Madness. (Staff photos)

By Doug Spoon. Editor



After a seven-year hiatus, the Rotary Club of Menifee’s “Menifee Motor Madness” car show returned on Saturday with 134 classic cars from various car clubs on display.



The event attracted a large crowd of onlookers as well as drivers who not only showed off their own car but checked out others. At the end of the day, prizes were awarded to vehicles in several categories. There was also music, food vendors and a 50-50 drawing at the event, which was held in the parking lot of the Sun City Civic Association complex.



“The Rotary Club decided to bring it back, and the Sun City Cruizers came along and helped us,” said George Mills, outgoing president of the Rotary Club. “All the money will go back to the community – Milvet, Domestic Violence Shelter, Boys and Girls Club, maybe the food pantry ... We’ll probably make about $5,000. Every car out here paid $35-40.



“It’s good to see it back after seven years. Everybody I’ve talked to has had a good time and are looking forward to doing it again.”



Sal Chiaravalloti, president of the host Sun City Cruizers car club, said the event was a huge success.



“I feel fantastic right now,” he said. “It’s made everything worth it. Just seeing all the vehicles from all the different clubs … this is a shocker. It’s something I’ll have to digest. Just a great day, really.”

Mark Ducharm displayed his 29 Dodge coupe.



Bob and Theresa Burkhart of the Drifters Club showed their 39 Ford Club Coupe.



Also on display was Boyd Barrett's 40 Cadillac 60 Special.



Bill Madigan displayed his 70 Chevy C-10 Rat Rod.



Cary Johnson of the Axle Draggers Club showed off his 65 Chevelle Wagon.



Don Richards displayed his 63 Chevy Nova.



Ray Hugabone of the Sun City Cruizers displayed his 57 Ford Thunderbird.



Richard Altman of the Drifters Car Club displayed his 23 Ford T-Bucket.



Tom Anderson of the Sun City Cruizers displayed his 47 Ford sedan.

Rotary President George Mills addressed the crowd at Menifee Motor Madness.





