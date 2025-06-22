Jazztronauts will perform free in Live Jam Concert Series

Sponsored post: Enjoy the sounds of the Jazztronauts, a jazz quartet that performs locally at various venues throughout the area. They wil...

Enjoy the sounds of the Jazztronauts, a jazz quartet that performs locally at various venues throughout the area. They will appear at the Center for Spiritual Living in Menifee on Saturday, June 27, as part of the Live Jam Concert Series. Admission is free and includes an optional burger meal from Nini's BBQ for $10. Local vendors and artists will be on scene.