PUHSD staff mourns death of colleague in traffic collision

Staff members of the Perris Union High School District are mourning the loss of a colleague who died Tuesday in a traffic collision in San Jacinto.Cynthia Medina, 47, of Beaumont was trapped inside her vehicle after a head-on collision with another vehicle that was reported at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday on Ramona Expressway, west of Sanderson Avenue, according to a Sheriff’s Department press release. Medina, the sole occupant of her vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three occupants of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.The preliminary investigation determined that one vehicle was traveling westbound on Ramona Expressway and crossed over the center line, colliding head-on with the second vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.“Cynthia was a remarkable member of the PUHSD Technology family – exceptionally skilled, determined, and always ready to tackle any challenge with grace and positivity,” PUHSD Superintendent Dr. Jose Araux wrote in an email to staff. “Her warm spirit and dedication touched the lives of so many throughout the district. Working with her wasn't just productive; it was a joy.”Araux wrote that district response teams are available to assist staff and students who are seeking support. Classes begin next Monday, Aug. 11, in PUHSD.Medina was an Information Technology Technician III. She had been with the district for almost nine years.