Amateur boxers compete at So Cal State Championships

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
Cora Lowe (blue corner) takes on Mirani Aleman (red corner). (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Hundreds of competitors took part over the weekend at the Southern California State Amateur Boxing Championships in Temecula.

The event was held at Great Oak High School. In the past, the event has been held at the Bell Mountain Gym in Menifee. The tournament is sponsored by the Riverside County Boxing Club, based in Murrieta.

Here are some action photos of two women’s bouts, thanks to Action Captures Media Group.


 Cora Lowe and Mirani Aleman square off during the weekend tournament. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)


 Carina Ayala (black headgear) delivers a punch to Susette Serena. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)


 Carina Ayala prepares to deliver another punch during the event. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

 


