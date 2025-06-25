Burglary suspects arrested after pursuit from Menifee

A San Bernardino woman and two male juveniles face charges including burglary and vehicle theft after their arrests by Menifee Police on Sat...

A San Bernardino woman and two male juveniles face charges including burglary and vehicle theft after their arrests by Menifee Police on Saturday, June 21.Officers responded in the early morning hours to the call of a burglary in progress at the Dollar Tree store in Cherry Hills Plaza, according to a Menifee PD Facebook post. They observed a vehicle fleeing the scene at high speeds. Officers began a pursuit that continued all the way to Fallbrook, where the suspects fled their vehicle on foot. They were soon taken into custody.Evidence that was found on scene, on the suspects and in the suspect vehicle linked them to multiple burglaries, including a jewelry store. The investigation also revealed that the vehicle was stolen out of Perris.Modavy Tan, 30, was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility and released the next day on bail. She faces five felony charges, including conspiracy to commit crime, willful harm of a child, reckless driving, second-degree burglary, and possession of stolen property.An additional suspect was able to evade arrest and was not located. Tan has an Aug. 4 court date in Murrieta.