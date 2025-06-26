PD cites 34 drivers and riders, impounds 5 Surron e-bikes

By Doug Spoon, Editor Five electric (Surron) dirt bikes ridden by juveniles were impounded during a motorcycle safety operation conducted ...

Five electric (Surron) dirt bikes ridden by juveniles were impounded during a motorcycle safety operation conducted by the Menifee Police Department on Wednesday, June 25.In addition to the 34 citations issued to drivers of vehicles and motorcycles for a variety of violations, officers impounded the Surron bikes because they were being operated illegally on public roadways and without proper registration, according to an MPD news release. Police officials have repeatedly stated that the Surron bikes, which are among the most popular e-bikes ridden by youths in Menifee, cannot be ridden on streets.The safety operation, which was conducted from 3-7 p.m., came on the same day Menifee PD announced plans to hold an Aug. 9 E-Bike Safety Day, plus increased educational programs on e-bike safety during the upcoming school year. Along with that announcement came a statement pledging “increased traffic enforcement” of e-bike laws.Menifee PD will conduct another motorcycle safety enforcement operation in the near future, but the date has not been determined. Meanwhile, youths and their parents are urged to make sure they understand restrictions on Surron bikes, restrictions on e-bikes that are street legal, and traffic laws that apply to both vehicles and e-bikes.