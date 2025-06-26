Youth theater group presents 'Mary Poppins' June 27-29

Contributed content: Christian Theater Arts Project (CTAP) invites you to experience the magic, music, and heart of Mary Poppins live on s...

Christian Theater Arts Project (CTAP) invites you to experience the magic, music, and heart of Mary Poppins live on stage June 27–29.Directed by Jennifer Lloyd, with musical direction by Danny Lybeck and choreography by Makenna Worthing, this timeless musical brings the beloved Banks family to life in an unforgettable production brimming with fun, fantasy, and family values.Set in 1910 England, the show follows the story of Mary Poppins—a practically perfect nanny who appears just in time to guide the troubled Banks family through a whirlwind of magical adventures and important life lessons. With classic songs and dazzling dance numbers, CTAP’s rendition captures both the charm of the original and the freshness of community creativity.“This production is full of fun effects,” says Kait Punzel, a Menifee resident and parent volunteer who builds sets for CTAP. “Mary Poppins is full of magical visuals and tricks, and we were able to build pieces that supported that. Watching the magic come to life on stage is truly special.”With a cast of children and youth ages 8-18, audiences of all ages will be delighted by the spectacular visuals, toe-tapping music, and the heartwarming message that “anything can happen if you let it.”Performances will take place June 27, 28, and 29 with performances at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Temecula Valley High School (31555 Rancho Vista Road.)Tickets are available for purchase online at theaterartsproject.org or at the door.