Shadow, Mercury, Kayla are awaiting adoption

Posted by Doug Spoon
Many adorable pets await adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus. Shadow is a happy girl -- fun, friendly, and a social butterfly. She loves getting her belly rubbed. Shadow is a Siberian Husky mix, a medium-sized dog, 8 months old, and has beautiful coloring. She dreams of having a home with a family to love. Will you be the one to make her dream come true? She is waiting, along with many others, at the San Jacinto Animal Campus. #A1848462

Mercury is a very mellow fellow. He is calm, charismatic, and friendly. During this photoshoot, Mercury was cuddly, sweet and happily giving kisses. He hopes to go to his furever home real soon. He is a 1-year-3-month-old German Shepherd mix. A1850446

Kayla is a beautiful girl. She is affectionate, friendly, and loves snacks. She has gorgeous gray coloring and a sweet personality too. She can't wait to meet you! She is a 1-year-5-month-old Pit Bull mix. A1842210

(Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer photographer at the San Jacinto Animal Campus)

These cuties and many more adorable pets wait for your visit. They are at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto. If you cannot make it to the shelter today, you can view them at https://24petconnect.com



 

