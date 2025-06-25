Get ready for fun, food, fireworks at June 28 city celebration

An annual tradition will continue on Saturday, June 28, when the City of Menifee celebrates the nation’s Independence Day a few days early a...

The annual festival and fireworks show at Wheatfield Park was established years ago by the Lake Menifee Women’s Club. It has always been on the Saturday before July 4. When the City of Menifee incorporated in 2008, the decision was made to keep the festival on that Saturday to cut costs and keep the July 4 holiday open for other family activities.



The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. with a small parade down La Piedra Road from Mt. San Jacinto College to the park. City officials will join community groups in marching and driving down the parade route. If kids linining the street are lucky, they can grab some of the candy that is tossed out as the participants march by.



Activities at the park will include food and draft vendors, kids’ bounce houses, and live music. The opening musical act will be Franklin Wall and the headliner band will be The Dreamboats. Then the highlight of the night will begin at 9 p.m. with a huge fireworks show.



Event parking will be available at MSJC off Antelope Road. Admission to the festival is free.











