Hemet man arrested for DUI after crash on Newport Road
The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m., said Chase Coburn of the Menifee Police Department. Christian Vasquez hit a speed limit sign on the south side of the roadway and was apprehended on site by officers.
According to jail records, Vasquez has a July 16 court date.