Hemet man arrested for DUI after crash on Newport Road

A Hemet man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed his Toyota truck onto the sidewalk in front of the Stater Bros. parking lot on Newport Road at Menifee Road on Sunday, police said.The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m., said Chase Coburn of the Menifee Police Department. Christian Vasquez hit a speed limit sign on the south side of the roadway and was apprehended on site by officers.According to jail records, Vasquez has a July 16 court date.