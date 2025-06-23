Fire burns tire facility, other structures on Highway 74

An early morning fire burned a tire facility and adjacent structures on Highway 74. (Photos courtesy Riverside Co. Fire) By Doug Spoon, Edit...

An early morning fire burned a tire facility and adjacent structures on Highway 74. (Photos courtesy Riverside Co. Fire)

By Doug Spoon, Editor



UPDATE at 11 a.m.: Roads affected by the fire have now re-opened, Menifee PD reports.

Five adults and one adolescent were displaced by a structure fire that burned a tire facility and adjacent structures in the early morning hours Monday, authorities said.



A “structure fire with hazmat” report went out at 2:06 a.m. in the 25700 block of 2nd Street and Highway 74 in the Romoland community in Menifee, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Arriving crews encountered a well-involved facility with a quarter-acre of tires. The fire spread to a single-story residence.



Additional engines were requested and Environmental Health authorities were called to the scene, as well as crews from Southern California Gas and Southern California Edison. Four structures were damaged and one RV was destroyed.



Red Cross was requested in order to assist with displacements. No injuries were reported. Animal Control was called to take over care of one dog with smoke inhalation. The fire was contained at 6:52 a.m.



As of 9 a.m., Highway 74 was closed from the scene of the fire east to Antelope Road. Adjacent streets north of Highway 74 were closed and/or heavy with detour traffic.







