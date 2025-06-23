June 19 patrol results in citations for code violations, no DUI

Several drivers were issued citations for various vehicle code violations, but no DUI arrests were made during a two-officer DUI Enforcement...

Several drivers were issued citations for various vehicle code violations, but no DUI arrests were made during a two-officer DUI Enforcement patrol on Thursday night, June 19.The officers patrolled during the hours of 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., specifically looking for DUI drivers and other violations. Menifee PD will continue to have DUI Enforcement patrols throughout the year, according to a news release.“Driving under the influence is dangerous, illegal and puts every person driving on the roads at risk. Drivers need to understand the dangers of driving impaired,” Sergeant Dan Beare said. “We are out there and will not hesitate to stop drivers who drive impaired.”Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.In addition, the Menifee Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or” operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.Funding for this DUI Patrol was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.