Cael Hansen reaches high to control the ball during Friday's game. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) Things didn't go their w...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/09/liberty-water-polo-team-showing-promise-despite-loss-to-poly.html

Cael Hansen reaches high to control the ball during Friday's game. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Things didn't go their way on Friday, but the Liberty High water polo players are having a standout season. Players shown here in a 17-5 loss to Riverside Poly have played consistently in compiling a 12-6 overall record. They will be in action again at home against JW North on Oct. 1. Here's some action shots from Friday's game.

Gavin Stephens looks to pass the ball for Liberty on Friday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Rylan Halloway sets to fire a shot at the Poly goalkeeper. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Chase Mankin looks to take a shot for Liberty on Friday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



