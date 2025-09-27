Liberty water polo team showing promise despite loss to Poly

  Cael Hansen reaches high to control the ball during Friday's game. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) Things didn't go their w...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/09/liberty-water-polo-team-showing-promise-despite-loss-to-poly.html

 

Cael Hansen reaches high to control the ball during Friday's game. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Things didn't go their way on Friday, but the Liberty High water polo players are having a standout season. Players shown here in a 17-5 loss to Riverside Poly have played consistently in compiling a 12-6 overall record. They will be in action again at home against JW North on Oct. 1. Here's some action shots from Friday's game.

Gavin Stephens looks to pass the ball for Liberty on Friday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)


Rylan Halloway sets to fire a shot at the Poly goalkeeper. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Chase Mankin looks to take a shot for Liberty on Friday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)


Related

water polo 2161074331539244185
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS










Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item