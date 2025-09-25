CHP sponsors 'Start Smart' driving class for teenagers
TEMECULA -- Start Smart is aimed at helping newly licensed - or soon to be licensed - teenage drivers (15-19) become more aware of the responsibilities that accompany the privilege of being a licensed California driver. The newly licensed teenage driver and their parents/guardians are invited to attend and participate in a free two-hour Start Smart class hosted by the California Highway Patrol Temecula Area office.
A CHP officer will speak directly to the newly licensed driver and their parents/guardians through candid conversations, discussing topics such as collision avoidance techniques along with collision causing elements such as excessive speed, DUI, and distracted driving. Start Smart makes teens and parents aware of the responsibilities they face and teaches what precautions to take to stay safe, such as the importance of seat belts, proper conduct of passengers in the vehicle and what to do when involved in a collision.
The CHP Temecula Area will be hosting a Start Smart class on Tuesday, Sept. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Temecula City Hall, 41000 Main Street Temecula, CA 92590. The class is FREE and parents are encouraged to attend. Seating is limited.
To register, log onto www.Eventbrite.com, search and click on CHP Temecula Start Smart. For questions, contact Officer Mike Lassig at MLassig@chp.ca.gov.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.