Junior running back Hayden Hill scored his team’s only touchdown Thursday night in Heritage High School’s 41-6 nonleague loss at Chaffey. ...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/09/hill-scores-only-heritage-touchdown-in-loss-to-chaffey.html

Junior running back Hayden Hill scored his team’s only touchdown Thursday night in Heritage High School’s 41-6 nonleague loss at Chaffey.Hill carried 17 times for 149 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Matthew Flores carried 10 times for 67 yards. The Patriots are 0-3 this season.Heritage used two quarterbacks in the game. Elijah Sanchez completed 6 of 12 passes for 97 yards. Sophomore Noah Millthon completed 6 of 12 for 75 yards with 3 interceptions.Next Friday, Heritage plays at Paloma Valley in the annual Menifee Bowl rivalry game.