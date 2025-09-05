Hill scores only Heritage touchdown in loss to Chaffey

Junior running back Hayden Hill scored his team’s only touchdown Thursday night in Heritage High School’s 41-6 nonleague loss at Chaffey. ...

Hill carried 17 times for 149 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Matthew Flores carried 10 times for 67 yards. The Patriots are 0-3 this season.

Heritage used two quarterbacks in the game. Elijah Sanchez completed 6 of 12 passes for 97 yards. Sophomore Noah Millthon completed 6 of 12 for 75 yards with 3 interceptions.

Next Friday, Heritage plays at Paloma Valley in the annual Menifee Bowl rivalry game.

