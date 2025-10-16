Menifee PD issues 23 citations in bike, pedestrian patrol

Press release from the Menifee Police Department: MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department issued 23 citations for a variety of violations...

MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department issued 23 citations for a variety of violations made by drivers during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on Wednesday between 7-11 a.m. in the City of Menifee.The operation took place at Craig Avenue and Evans Road near Paloma Valley High School and moved over to Newport Road and Haun Road. For this operation, an officer wore an inflatable dinosaur costume and legally crossed the street. Officers then cited drivers who failed to yield to the dinosaur. The locations selected by officers are areas frequently traveled by pedestrians and bicyclists.“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility to help keep others on the road safe,” Chief Chris Karrer said. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to look out for one another.”The Menifee Police Department will be holding another bicycle and pedestrian safety operation soon, but a date has not been determined yet. A news release will be sent out when that date is selected, and officers staffed for it.Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.