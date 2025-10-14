Council approves design contract for Holland Road widening

Here's a look at Holland Road heading west from Haun Road toward Bradley Road. (Courtesy of Google Maps) By Doug Spoon, Editor The Men...

Here's a look at Holland Road heading west from Haun Road toward Bradley Road. (Courtesy of Google Maps)



By Doug Spoon, Editor



The Menifee City Council at its Oct. 1 meeting approved an agreement with a contractor for design and environmental services for the widening of Holland Road west of the 215 Freeway.



The widening is considered necessary because the Holland Road bridge has made Holland a more important east-west traffic route. The project will widen the road from two lanes to four lanes – two each way – from Haun Road west to Bradley Road, an often-used traffic route to Paloma Valley High School south of the intersection and to Newport Road and points farther north.



That stretch of road is less than a mile long, but it is an important step in fulfilling the City of Menifee’s General Plan requirement of making Holland a four-lane corridor. The project would also include the installation of a traffic signal at Holland Road and Sherman Road, as well as storm drain improvements, sidewalks, bike lanes, street lighting, signing, and striping.



According to the approved agreement, the total amount of $949,996 paid to Wood Rodgers, Inc. for the work would come from transportation funds allocated to the project. A total of $595,000 would come from Transportation Uniform Mitigation Fee funds (fees paid by developers to the City) and $354,996 would come from the City’s previously approved Capital Improvement Project fund.



The agreement for design services regarding the project runs through Dec. 31, 2026. A construction contract would follow.









