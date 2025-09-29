Menifee 24/7 seeks input about redesign of our product

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Menifee 24/7 is preparing for a redesign of our website and expanded offerings of news and features to our readers a...

Menifee 24/7 is preparing for a redesign of our website and expanded offerings of news and features to our readers and viewers. In the coming months you will see changes in the depth and diversity of our news coverage as well as the way it is presented. This will include a vibrant new website and, for the first time, a mobile app to better serve those who read and watch our content on their phone.As we prepare for these upgrades, we invite you to give us input on what you’d like to see on Menifee 24/7:How do you like the news presented? By section, as we currently do on our website, or in a different configuration?Are there other areas of interest that deserve their own section on the website?We rely on advertising revenue to support our site. How should the advertisements be presented? In a separate ad stack as we currently do? Embedded within news articles? As pop-up ads? And how should the news and advertisements be presented on our social media platforms?What would you like to see more of in our news coverage? Hard news? Feature articles and personality profiles? City government reporting? Arts and entertainment? Business stories? More of a video presence? More local sports? Major news from neighboring communities? Video interviews with community figures?Leave us a comment on this post, send us a private message, or email info@menifee247.com to let us know.Meanwhile, we thank you for your support and look forward to serving you even better in the years to come. We are proud to provide this news coverage without subscription fees and we take seriously our obligation as Menifee’s primary news source.