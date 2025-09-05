Pedestrian from Menifee killed in collision near Canyon Lake

By Doug Spoon, Editor A Menifee man was killed Thursday in a traffic collision in the city of Lake Elsinore, just west of the dam at the s...

A Menifee man was killed Thursday in a traffic collision in the city of Lake Elsinore, just west of the dam at the south end of Canyon Lake.The Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Edgar Orozco Martinez, age 25. He was discovered lying unresponsive on the ground with major injuries when Sheriff’s deputies arrived at 11 a.m. to the area of Via De La Valle and Plaza Valenza, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. Deputies and paramedics performed life-saving measures, but Orozco Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.The preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle traveling southbound on Via De La Valle collided with the rear of a parked vehicle and then struck Orozco Martinez, who was a pedestrian. The driver remained the scene. It is not known whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision.Via De La Valle was temporarily closed during the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is encouraged to call Deputy Petersen of the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 951-776-1099.