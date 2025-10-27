Obituary: Nathan Kaas remembered for life of service

Nathan Thomas Kaas, 48, passed away on Oct. 12, 2025 from a hunting accident in Southern Idaho. His absence is being mourned by all those wh...

Nathan Thomas Kaas, 48, passed away on Oct. 12, 2025 from a hunting accident in Southern Idaho. His absence is being mourned by all those who knew and love him.Nathan loved his wife of 23 years, Devin, and their three beautiful children. He was a devoted husband, beloved son, cherished brother and uncle, faithful friend, and dedicated public servant. Nathan was known for his playful sense of humor, his generous spirit, his love for God, and his kind heart.Nathan was born to Kenneth and Janna Kaas on July 22, 1977 in Fallbrook, California and grew up in Lake Elsinore, California. He graduated from Elsinore High School in 1995, where he wrestled and played football. He served a two-year mission in Adelaide, Australia for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Nathan and Devin were married on July 19, 2002 in the San Diego LDS Temple.Nathan began his public service as a Deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff Department in 2000. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant over the Sheriff's Emergency Response Team and was a valued protector of the community for 25 years.When Nathan wasn’t working, you could find him cheering in the stands at one of his kids’ sporting events, serving at church, or spending time with family and friends. Nathan loved making memories with his family and friends while fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, and nearly any other adventure as long as he was with those he loved. Nathan loved sharing his cooking and baking skills with people. He was known for delivering his famous sourdough bread to people far and wide. He enjoyed trying new foods and sharing meals with the people he loved. The outpouring of love and support for Nathan and his family has been a testament to his character and all the ways he made the world a better place.Nathan will be remembered for all these things, but mostly for how deeply he loved. He was devoted to a wide circle of family and friends who will miss his presence profoundly. Nathan had a strong faith in God and Jesus Christ and he believed that family bonds are forever. His family holds to that belief as well, knowing that he is not gone, but rather at peace in the loving arms of those who passed before him.Nathan is survived by his wife, Devin (Deniston) Kaas, and their three children Miles (21), Liam (19), and Kylie (17); his father Kenneth Kaas and mother Janna (Merrifield) Kaas; his siblings Stephen (Melanie) Kaas, Adam (Melissa) Kaas, Ethan (Becky) Kaas, and Hollie (Ryan) Tyler. He was loved by all his nieces, nephews, his aunts and uncles, his cousins, and countless close friends who were each held dear in Nathan’s heart.Nathan’s life will be celebrated at a service with family and friends on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 at 11 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center in Menifee, California.