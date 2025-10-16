Menifee resident, Sheriff's Lt. Kaas dies in hunting accident

By Doug Spoon, Editor A Menifee resident and Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant died Oct. 12 in a hunting accident in Idaho, authorities said...

A Menifee resident and Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant died Oct. 12 in a hunting accident in Idaho, authorities said.Nathan Kaas, 48, was on a trip to hunt mule deer in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest early Sunday morning when the accident took place. Kaas’ hunting partner pulled a rifle from its case in their vehicle and it accidentally discharged, Clark County Sheriff Mark McClure said in a news article published by the Riverside Press-Enterprise. Kaas was struck in the thigh, causing severe bleeding, and he died before first responders arrived.McClure said the death was ruled an accident and no charges will be filed.Kaas was a 25-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department and was recently assigned to the department’s Emergency Response Team.Nathan’s mother, Janna Kaas, paid tribute to her son on Facebook.“He was the one in the family who got along with everyone and had more ‘buddies’ than anyone I’ve ever known,” she wrote. “He has a beautiful wife and three of the best grandchildren a grandma could ever have!“Our life has been turned upside down. We know Nathan is okay. We know he is happy. We KNOW we will see him again and we will be a family forever. We have really appreciated all the love and prayers that have been sent our way. Please keep them coming.”Paloma Valley High School teacher and girls volleyball coach Stephen Kaas is Nathan’s brother. His Facebook page is also filled with words of love and support.