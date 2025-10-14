City seeks environmental clearance on warehouse project
By Doug Spoon, Editor During a public hearing scheduled for Nov. 12, the Menifee Planning Commission will consider a proposal for a wareho...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/city-seeks-environment-clearance-on-warehouse-project.html
By Doug Spoon, Editor
During a public hearing scheduled for Nov. 12, the Menifee Planning Commission will consider a proposal for a warehouse to be constructed in the Romoland community in northeast Menifee.
The site is located south and east of Watson Road, south of Highway 74, west of Sherman Road, and north of Ethanac Road. According to a public notice sent out by the City of Menifee, the site was formerly known as the Trumble Pit Site and was originally operated as an “open pit mine and soil hauling facility.” It is part of the city’s Northern Economic Development corridor.
The proposed Trumble and Watson Warehouse would be a 328,227-square-foot building, including 15,000 square feet of office space. It would have 33 dock-high doors, 126 trailer parking spaces, and 296 automobile parking spaces. Additional improvements would include a parking lot and landscaping (96,975 square feet), walls and fencing, and roadway improvements.
City staff has determined that the project will not have a significant effect on the environment and is seeking a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND). The following information is taken from the public notice:
“The MND is being circulated for a review period pursuant to State law. All comments on the MND must be submitted in writing to the address or e-mail provided below and received no later than Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. The MND can be found at the following web address: http://www.cityofmenifee.us/325/Environmental-Notices-Documents.
“Any person wishing to comment on the proposed project may do so in writing between the date of this notice and the public hearing and be heard at the time and place noted above (City Hall, 29844 Haun Road). All comments must be received prior to the time of public hearing. All such comments will be submitted to the Planning Commission, and the Planning Commission will consider such comments, in addition to any oral testimony, before making a decision on the proposed project.
“For further information regarding this project, please contact Russell Brown at 951-723-3745 or e-mail rbrown@cityofmenifee.us, or go to the City of Menifee’s agenda web page at http://www.cityofmenifee.us. To view the case file for the proposed project, contact the Community Development Department office at 951-672-6777 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please send all written correspondence to:
CITY OF MENIFEE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT
Attn: Russell Brown, Senior Planner
29844 Haun Road
Menifee, CA 92586