Press release from Mt. San Jacinto College: RIVERSIDE -- After nearly two decades of visionary leadership, Mt. San Jacinto College Superin...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/msjc-superintendent-schultz-to-retire-in-summer-of-2026.html

RIVERSIDE -- After nearly two decades of visionary leadership, Mt. San Jacinto College Superintendent/President Dr. Roger W. Schultz has announced plans to retire in the summer of 2026. His retirement will mark the conclusion of a distinguished 38-year career in higher education, including 25 years of service to MSJC and 18 years at the helm of the college district as Superintendent/President.Since his appointment in 2008, Dr. Schultz has guided MSJC through an era of remarkable growth and transformation. Under his leadership, the college expanded from two campuses to three, opening new facilities in San Jacinto, Menifee, and Temecula, and adding state-of-the-art academic and athletic spaces that serve thousands of students across the region. He has led historic enrollment gains, record-breaking graduation numbers, and the passage of a $295 million local bond that fueled infrastructure, innovation, and access.Dr. Schultz also successfully navigated the college through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring continuity of instruction, support, and community connection. Through a thoughtful and collaborative return-to-campus process, he helped MSJC emerge even stronger—welcoming students back to in-person learning with renewed energy and record enrollment levels.During his tenure, MSJC has earned numerous state and national recognitions, including reaffirmation of the college's accreditation through 2032, honors from Washington Monthly as one of the nation’s top two-year Hispanic-Serving Institutions, and recent dual designations from the Carnegie Foundation that highlight the college’s commitment to access, equity, and student success.Most recently, MSJC has been voted the Best Community College and Best Nursing School in the Inland Empire for three consecutive years by local readers of The Press-Enterprise, a reflection of the deep community trust built under Dr. Schultz’s leadership.“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Mt. San Jacinto College and this incredible community,” said Dr. Schultz. “Together with our outstanding faculty, staff, and students, we’ve built an institution that truly transforms lives. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and confident that MSJC is poised to reach even greater heights in the years ahead.”Beyond MSJC, Dr. Schultz has been a respected leader across California’s higher education landscape. He has served as President of the Chief Executive Officers Board of the Community College League of California and as Chair of the League’s Board of Directors, shaping statewide policy and championing the mission of all community colleges in the State. Locally, he has contributed to numerous civic and educational organizations, including charter school boards, chambers of commerce, and the Temecula Valley Hospital Board.“Dr. Schultz’s vision and steady leadership have positioned MSJC for a bright and sustainable future,” said MSJC Board of Trustees President Tom Ashley. “His legacy will continue to shape our students, campuses, and communities for generations.”The MSJC Board of Trustees will begin a national search for the college’s next Superintendent/President to ensure a smooth leadership transition before Dr. Schultz’s retirement.