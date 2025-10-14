Council asked to approve another $182K for amphitheater
The skeleton of an amphitheater looks pretty much as it has for months, and more delays are ahead. (Staff photo)
City of Menifee officials are trying their best to put a positive spin on a city-owned project located just a few hundred yards from the site of the failed Krikorian theater site in Menifee Town Center. Unfortunately, delays in construction are reminiscent of the theater debacle -- not to mention escalating costs.
Last week, the City celebrated a Facebook video of the pedestrian bridge being placed across Paloma Wash. But right now, it's the Bridge to Nowhere – and will be for quite some time.
The Central Park amphitheater, which broke ground in February 2024, apparently won’t be completed for almost another year. And according to an agenda item for Wednesday’s City Council meeting, council members will be asked to approve the seventh increase in cost of a project that now has a price tag of approximately $6.78 million.
The agenda item is the request by City staff to approve a “contract change order” that calls for an increase in cost of $182,499. That would bring the total amount of change orders since the contract was signed to $400,871. The staff report for Wednesday’s meeting states that the total contract amount will be increased to a “not to exceed” amount of $5,574,298.
However, as reported here on April 3, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin told Menifee 24/7 following a previous change order approval that the entire cost had increased to about $6.6 million. This, according to a staff report, was due to “supplemental management costs” and other unspecified costs. If Wednesday’s change order No. 7 is approved, the entire cost estimate will go up even more.
In addition, the agenda item states that City staff has agreed to a time extension of 67 working days for Optima RPM, Inc., bringing the total working days required to 398.
That’s working days, not calendar days. The agenda item also states that those extra 67 working days won’t even begin until the remainder of parts for the curved covering of the amphitheater arrive. Those aren’t expected to be delivered until May 2026.
Count approximately seven months until next May and add another 67 working days, and it appears the amphitheater won’t be completed until at least early August 2026.
“Although staff makes every effort to carefully study and anticipate the extent of the scope of work required to achieve project goals, unforeseen needs are often encountered as a project progresses,” the staff report for Wednesday’s agenda item states. “Unknown site conditions, utility conflicts, design clarifications, and additional expenses to comply with contract documents may result in additional work in excess of the original scope and contract amount.
“While the amphitheater is on temporary hold, this period is being used productively as the signature components are fabricated. The intricate glue-laminated beams are being crafted by Blumer Lehman of Switzerland, while Birdair concurrently fabricates the custom shell structure. With two highly regarded firms leading this effort, the project is well-positioned to resume construction seamlessly and advance toward delivering a landmark community venue.”
The majority of funds for the project came from money budgeted for parks and recreation use, including a $2 million donation from Waste Management designated for that purpose.
Wednesday’s council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, located at 28944 Haun Road.
A pedestrian bridge leading to what will become an amphitheater was recently put in position. (Staff photo)