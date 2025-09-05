Menifee murder suspect pleas not guilty, returns to jail
By Doug Spoon, Editor The Menifee man accused of murder in a road rage shooting in July is back in jail with no bail set this time, accord...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/09/menifee-murder-suspect-pleas-not-guilty-returns-to-jail.html
The Menifee man accused of murder in a road rage shooting in July is back in jail with no bail set this time, according to authorities.
Ryan Travis Dabe, 48, who was released on $1 million bail following his arrest on July 14, entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment Thursday at the Murrieta Southwest Justice Center. He was ordered back to jail with no bail as an “unsentenced court commit,” according to jail records.
“There are several reasons why a defendant originally released on bail can be taken back into custody. In this particular case, the defendant violated his bail conditions,” said Molly Smith, public information officer at the District Attorney’s Office. Details on the violations of those conditions were not released to the media on Friday.
Dabe will remain in custody without bail at the Southwest Detention Center while awaiting a Sept. 9 felony settlement conference, Smith said. There will be a review of his bail determination at that time.
Dabe is charged with one count of murder in the shooting of 36-year-old Jesse Celaya, who was involved in a confrontation with Dabe in a vehicle chase that went from Bundy Canyon Road at the 15 Freeway east to the intersection of Scott Road and Haun/Zeiders Road, where the shooting occurred. He also faces three felony enhancements regarding the discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and three additional charges regarding carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and probation violations.