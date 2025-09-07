Paloma Valley falls to 0-3 in 48-27 loss to Temecula Valley

Senior quarterback Orlando Gonzalez passed for 207 yards and 4 touchdowns Friday night, but it wasn’t enough to save Paloma Valley High in a...

Senior quarterback Orlando Gonzalez passed for 207 yards and 4 touchdowns Friday night, but it wasn’t enough to save Paloma Valley High in a 48-27 loss at Temecula Valley.Gonzalez completed 16 of 27 passes and connected on two touchdown passes each to Arthur Clemmons and Noah Davis. Clemmons was the Wildcats’ leading receiver with 6 catches for 50 yards.Unfortunately for the Wildcats, their ground game did not account for any scoring. Clemmons was the team’s leading rusher with 42 yards on 11 carries.Paloma Valley led 14-7 after the first quarter but didn’t score again until the fourth period. The Wildcats are 0-3 heading into Friday’s Menifee Bowl game against Heritage at home.