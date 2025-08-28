Planning Commission to consider Richie's Diner proposal
By Doug Spoon, Editor A restaurant that has for years maintained a tradition of the American “eat in” diner is coming to Menifee, pending ...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/08/planning-commission-to-consider-richies-diner-proposal.html
A restaurant that has for years maintained a tradition of the American “eat in” diner is coming to Menifee, pending final approval by the Planning Commission.
At its regular meeting on Sept. 10, the commission will consider the construction plans for Richie’s Diner, which is a favorite with residents in Temecula, Murrieta and Rancho Cucamonga. The first Richie’s location was opened by Jack and Linda Williams in Temecula in 1991.
The 8,820-square-foot restaurant will be located in what is now a vacant lot between a nail salon and beauty supply store, just a few doors north of Raising Cane’s. The Menifee Lakes Plaza is located on the northwest corner of Newport Road and Antelope Road.
The project satisfies all city and county environmental and building requirements. It will be discussed during a public hearing at the Planning Commission meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
In his early days growing up in West Texas and New Mexico, Jack “perfected the wood-smoked flavors that are now a signature of the Richie's menu,” states the richiesdiner.com website. “Alabama-raised Linda was brimmin' with recipes for homestyle meals and desserts, and longed to serve 'em up with that famous Southern hospitality. Together, they dreamed up the ‘Real American Diner’ concept: Old-fashioned country cookin', using only the best ingredients, served by a friendly, courteous staff devoted to ‘pleasin' people.’"
Featuring an environment reminiscent of a 50s diner, Richie’s Diner offers a wide variety of barbecue dishes and other meals, including huge portions of breakfast plates, ice cream and pie treats, and classic sodas.
“Concerned that franchising would compromise the unique quality, personality and service which gave the Diner its special appeal, Richie's Diner remains a privately held, family-run business,” its website states.
The public notice for this hearing states the following:
For further information regarding this project or to provide written comments, please contact Fernando Herrera at 951-723-3718 or e-mail fherrera@cityofmenifee.us, or go to the City of Menifee’s agenda web page at www.cityofmenifee.us. To view the case file for the proposed project, contact the Community Development Department office at 951-672-6777 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please send all written correspondence to:
CITY OF MENIFEE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT
Attn: Fernando Herrera, Senior Planner
29844 Haun Road
Menifee, CA 92586The new Richie's Diner will be built on this site in the Menifee Lakes Plaza. (Staff photo)