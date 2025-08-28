A design graphic shows a view of the car wash/office building from the Haun Road entrance. By Doug Spoon, Editor The Menifee Planning Co...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/08/planning-commission-postpones-decision-on-car-wash.html





A design graphic shows a view of the car wash/office building from the Haun Road entrance.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



The Menifee Planning Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to continue a ruling on a proposed car wash on Haun Road until its Sept. 24 meeting.



Plans for the Menifee Washbank Express Car Wash were previously brought before the Planning Commission but were sent back for revisions after City of Menifee staff members suggested an office building accompany the structure. Concerns at the time were raised about the appearance of a stand-alone car wash from the 215 Freeway in the middle of a primarily office-oriented center on the Haun Loop north of Newport Road.



The revised proposal brought forth this week includes a two-story structure with a drive-through car wash on the bottom floor and four offices on the second floor. The ground floor will consist of the 4,789-square-foot car wash and a 4,164-square-foot office for that business. The facility will have a 1,187-square-foot cashier’s canopy, a 332-square-foot covered vacuum area with 23 vacuum stations/parking spaces, and 26 sole automobile parking spaces for the proposed uses.



“The project contains a variety of architectural treatments and elements to add depth and variety to the building as outlined in the Citywide Design Guidelines,” the staff report stated. “The various colors include different tones of beige, white, and gray. The project would complement surrounding buildings as it is similar in architectural style and will have similar finishes. Glass will be the prominent design material along I-215. The building will be tucked away from Haun Road and will be screened with landscaping.”



Those architectural features were not sufficient enough for commission Ivan Holler, who suggested that the west-facing front of the two-story building resembled something more “like a Motel 6.”



Adding to commissioner’s concerns was the fact that neither the applicant nor the principal architect attended the meeting to make a presentation and answer questions. In fact, a representative of the architectural firm was the only one in the audience during the public hearing.



“I’m wondering where there is so little architectural detail,” Holler said. “The use is also unusual, with a drive-through tunnel under a second floor. Have you considered the noise and vibrations that would affect those working upstairs?”



The architect said he wasn’t sure about what effects the noise and vibrations would have. Commission Chair Randy Madrid responded that, “The applicant did himself a disservice by putting you in an awkward position, having to face questions for him. It’s not my business, but this doesn’t look like a good location for this.”



Community Development Director Orlando Hernandez told commissioners that city staff also had concerns initially about the placement of a car wash at that location, which led to the suggestion to add a two-story structure with offices that would be more appropriate for the location.



“The intent was to make it look like an office building,” Hernandez said. “Maybe the architecture is not at the same level as others, but since it’s not highly visible from the freeway…”



Holler also suggested that the covered parking stalls that will be used for customers to vacuum their cars should include solar panels. Commissioner Michael Knighten suggested adding another color to the building exterior.



Ultimately, Holler made a motion to continue the item while staff and the applicant consider the suggested changes. That motion passed unanimously.



The facility would be located north of City Hall and just a couple of doors away from the Menifee Police Department (see map below).



