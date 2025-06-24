Young graduates take part in the MSJC Child Development & Education Center ceremony. Press release from Mt. San Jacinto College: Mt. S...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/06/msjc-celebrates-first-child-development-graduation-event.html

Young graduates take part in the MSJC Child Development & Education Center ceremony.

Press release from Mt. San Jacinto College:



Mt. San Jacinto College celebrated a heartwarming milestone on June 18, hosting the first-ever graduation ceremony for its Child Development & Education Center (CDEC) at the San Jacinto Campus Theater. The event honored 38 Pre-K graduates, marking a joyful and emotional day for students, families, and staff.



Though the MSJC-CDEC has served the community for over 30 years, this was the first time the center formally recognized its youngest learners in a graduation ceremony, making it a truly historic moment in the program’s legacy.



“We are so proud to celebrate the incredible progress these students have made,” said Kendra Woodcock, Interim Director of the Child Development & Education Center. “This graduation not only marks the beginning of their academic journeys but also highlights the collaborative support of our teachers, staff, and families. Watching these children grow into confident, curious learners has been an inspiring experience.”



Throughout the year, students engaged in hands-on learning, exploration, and discovery, building a strong foundation for future academic success. The ceremony included cheerful performances, proud smiles, and heartfelt applause as each child walked onto the stage to receive recognition for their accomplishments.



The graduation honored not just the students, but the entire MSJC-CDEC community, whose dedication helped make this moment possible. It was a celebration of potential, partnership, and the promise of what lies ahead. Congratulations to the inaugural MSJC-CDEC graduates and their families. This is only the beginning!



For more information about MSJC Child Development and Education Center, please visit https://msjc.edu/childdevelopmenteducationcenter.

