Menifee PD vows to increase e-bike education, enforcement
With public complaints about unsafe e-bike riding increasing and the day after a juvenile on an e-bike collided with a vehicle on Scott Road, the Menifee Police Department on Tuesday announced additions to its e-bike education and law enforcement program.
Although admittedly faced with a difficult challenge in catching offenders in the act, Menifee PD re-emphasized its efforts to join residents in addressing the issue through increased communication and public awareness.
In a statement released to Menifee 24/7, Community Engagement Specialist Chase Coburn acknowledged the recent incidents involving large groups of juveniles riding recklessly and unlawfully on Menifee streets, blocking traffic while running red lights and sometimes riding against the flow of traffic.
“We understand the growing concern surrounding e-bikes in our community, and we’ve been working to address the issue through several approaches,” Coburn wrote in an email. “Our approach includes public education via social media, hosting an E-Bike/Bike Safety Day, increased traffic enforcement, and educational presentations at local schools.
“Beginning today, we’re launching a multi-part short video series across our social media channels, highlighting key safety tips for e-bike riders. We’ve also partnered with local schools to reinforce safe riding practices and promote awareness through presentations and messaging. We hope to continue growing this partnership to reach even more students and families.”
The E-Bike and Bike Safety Day will be held on Aug. 9 – a few days before schools re-open. The event will run from 10-11:30 a.m. at City Hall. According to the Menifee PD website, “Community members will be shown how to safely ride your bike or e-bike throughout the city. We ask that attendees know how to ride a bike, come equipped with a DOT approved helmet, their personal bike/e-bicycle, and the completed safety waiver that will be sent with your confirmation email.”
Attendees must RSVP for the event at this registration link after completing the online e-bike safety course, which can be accessed here.
The first educational video on e-bikes is posted on the Menifee PD Facebook page and can be viewed here. Residents are also encouraged to look over the City of Menifee’s new e-bike ordinance, which can be found in the Electric Bicycles section of the City’s website. That webpage provides the aforementioned links as well as information about the different classes of e-bikes and their restrictions.
Many youths are riding Surron bikes, which are not street legal. The Surron brand cycle falls in the same classification as a dirt bike as far as the law is concerned. Unlike the less expensive types of e-bikes, the Surron has no pedals and can reach speeds of about 60 mph. Unless it is modified with multiple accessories, it is not allowed on public roads.
“A lot of parents are buying those, thinking they are OK for kids on public roads,” said Menifee PD Motor Officer Harper during a public forum in February. “They are not street legal and can be impounded.”
The brand of bike and behavior of its rider are major factors in many of the close calls – and sometimes more than close calls -- experienced on city streets. Unfortunately, this type of behavior has become a trend across the nation. As far back as 2020, the news site NorthJersey.com reported on the dangers of “swerving -- an internet fad in which kids -- mostly male -- charge their bikes at oncoming cars and angle away just before impact. They ride in groups, often straddling the road and blocking traffic, with individual riders breaking off to challenge passing vehicles.”
In June 2024, an NBC4 news article reported on the high number of incidents involving illegal use of e-bikes by youths in Southern California coastal communities. And the issue drew more attention regionally when, earlier this month, a 14-year-old boy riding a dirt bike on city streets was killed in a collision with a Toyota 4Runner at an intersection near Riverside National Cemetery.
Fortunately, the June 23 collision between an e-bike and a vehicle on Scott Road in Menifee did not result in a fatality. It certainly heightened awareness of the issue, however.
“Since the e-bike ordinance took effect, our officers have been enforcing the law when it can be done safely -- ensuring that riders are not encouraged to make additional unlawful or unsafe maneuvers during stops,” Coburn said in the statement.
Officers have the disrection of whether to issue a warning to an offender or issue an administrative citation. Unlike a criminal citation, which can include jail time and a criminal mark on one’s record, an administrative citation is a civil citation with fines administered by the local government. An administrative citation is given to the e-biker rider and their parents, but there is no criminal mark against the youth’s record when they apply for a driver’s license.
The challenge for police officers is being in the right place at the right time to catch the offenders. Many frustrated Menifee drivers have stated on social media that the challenge really begins at home with proper guidance from parents and an attitude change from unruly youths.
“We are working hard on education and enforcement,” Captain Dave Gutierrez said. “It takes a village. We definitely need some help from the juveniles and their parents.”
“E-bikes can certainly be fun and useful when used responsibly,” Coburn said. “Our priority is ensuring that enjoyment doesn’t come at the cost of safety.”