Liberty, Heritage at home Wednesday in tennis playoffs

The boys tennis teams from Liberty High and Heritage High will be at home on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section playof...

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/liberty-heritage-at-home-wednesday-in-tennis-playoffs.html
The boys tennis teams from Liberty High and Heritage High will be at home on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

In Division 5, Liberty will put its 12-6 record on the line against Laguna Blanca (6-4). The Bison qualified for the playoffs as the No. 2 team from the Sunbelt League.

In Division 6, Heritage (9-7) will be at home against Valley View (10-5). The Patriots are an at-large entry from the Sunbelt League.

Related

tennis 3354386383060443396
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS
















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item