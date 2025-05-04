Liberty, Heritage at home Wednesday in tennis playoffs

The boys tennis teams from Liberty High and Heritage High will be at home on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section playof...

The boys tennis teams from Liberty High and Heritage High will be at home on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs.In Division 5, Liberty will put its 12-6 record on the line against Laguna Blanca (6-4). The Bison qualified for the playoffs as the No. 2 team from the Sunbelt League.In Division 6, Heritage (9-7) will be at home against Valley View (10-5). The Patriots are an at-large entry from the Sunbelt League.