Caltrans issues alerts about ongoing work on 215 Freeway

RIVERSIDE -- The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is alerting the public that construction continues on the 215 Freeway in Riverside County. Contractors will perform work near the City of Menifee and City of Murrieta, weather permitting.Day work will occur behind K-rail. Night work will continue on various nights from Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Nightly operations will require traffic control and may require alternating lane closures to safely assist crews with hydroseeding, asphalt paving and guardrail activities at various locations.Crews are scheduled to work on both the southbound and northbound directions of Interstate 215. The project aims to improve road surface, update shoulder rumble strips, enhance culverts, upgrade guardrails, stabilize slopes, and boost highway worker safety along the stretch from one mile north of Clinton Keith Road to one mile north of Newport Road. All work is dependent on contractors receiving proper materials for each job function. It can be changed or canceled at any time.Commuter access will remain available in main line during daytime work. Plan for some delays. Lane closures will be necessary throughout the project zone for any night work. Drivers should anticipate traffic delays and plan ahead. Watch or signage alerting motorists of construction zone.