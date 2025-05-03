Three arrested following police pursuit into Murrieta

By Doug Spoon
,
By Doug Spoon, Editor

Two men and a male juvenile were arrested on Thursday after a police pursuit that ended at Vista Murrieta High School in Murrieta, authorities said.

The incident began at 10:49 a.m., when Menifee Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Menifee Road, said Lt. Denise Keith. The vehicle fled south on Menifee Road with police in pursuit. At 11:08 a.m., Menifee Police requested the assistance of Murrieta Police and asked that Vista Murrieta High be placed on lockdown because of its proximity to the incident.

The pursuit ended on Clinton Keith Road, when the suspect vehicle crashed through a chain-link perimeter fence at Vista Murrieta High and collided with three parked cars. No injuries were reported.

The suspects attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody without incident. Sebastian Obrero, 24, and Cristian Ardila, 23, were arrested for criminal conspiracy, using a fraudulent license plate, evading law enforcement in a reckless manner, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Both were released on Saturday and have a June 16 court date in Murrieta, according to jail records.

The juvenile, a 16-year-old, was not identified due to his age. He was arrested for felony evading, displaying a fraudulent vehicle registration, criminal conspiracy, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and hit and run.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time, Keith said.

