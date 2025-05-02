Sports roundup: Santa Rosa baseball team wins, 17-1

The Santa Rosa Academy baseball team scored a 17-1 victory over Hamilton on Friday, improving its record to 9-12 overall. Dominic Zagone ...

The Santa Rosa Academy baseball team scored a 17-1 victory over Hamilton on Friday, improving its record to 9-12 overall.Dominic Zagone went 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs. Elijah Brewer was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Jackson Morace was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Luke Hamilton was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Maxwell Dupree was the winning pitcher, allowing 1 run on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts.The Santa Rosa Academy softball lost to Hamilton, 7-6. Hamilton scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it. SRA pitcher Kadence Bernard struck out 14.The Heritage High softball team lost to Arlington, 14-9. Persia Ponce was 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored. Her older sister Kenya Ponce was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI. Morgan Martens was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored. Natalia York was 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored.In the CIF-SS boys volleyball playoffs, Heritage won its second-round game over California Military Institute 3-0 in Division 9. The Patriots will play California Academy of Math and Science (CAMS) on May 7. In Division 5, Paloma Valley lost to Newbury Park, 3-0.