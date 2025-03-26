Larson has big day in Liberty softball team's 12-0 victory

The Liberty High softball team scored 12 runs in the first three innings en route to a 12-0 nonleague victory over Tahquitz Wednesday in a g...

The Liberty High softball team scored 12 runs in the first three innings en route to a 12-0 nonleague victory over Tahquitz Wednesday in a game that was called after 4 ½ innings.Brooklyn Abeyta pitched all five innings for the Bison, who are now 9-7 on the season. She allowed just 2 hits.On offense, Julianna Larson had a monster game. She went 3 for 3 with 2 home runs, 3 runs scored and 5 RBIs. Jennessey Lopez went 3 for 3 with a solo home run and 3 runs scored. Joie Tompkins was 2 for 3 with an RBI double. Emma Campos was 2 for 2 with an RBI double.