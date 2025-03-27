By Doug Spoon, Editor A Homeland man faces felony charges of sexual abuse of a minor following an investigation by the Riverside County Ch...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/homeland-man-arrested-on-sexual-abuse-charges.html

A Homeland man faces felony charges of sexual abuse of a minor following an investigation by the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team (RCCET).David Robledo Jr., 36, was arrested on March 20 following a search warrant served at his residence in the 27000 block of Collin Drive, according to a news release from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. This location is a few blocks east of Heritage High School and Briggs Road, the Menifee city limits.Investigators determined that Robledo is an employee of the Lake Elsinore Unified School District and has worked or visited several schools in that district. He has been charged with two felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14; one felony count of possession of child assault material; and one misdemeanor count of unlawfully destroying evidence. The crimes are alleged to have occurred at his residence.At his March 23 arraignment, Robledo pled not guilty to all counts. He has a felony settlement conference scheduled for April 3 at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta. Bail is set at $500,000.According to the DA’s Office, the investigation began in December 2024 when RCCET received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Investigators determined that Robledo was storing child exploitative files on a cloud-based platform.RCCET investigators believe there could be other victims. Anyone with information about possible inappropriate contact made by Robledo should call the RCCET task force at 760-863-8168.RCCET is an affiliate of the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.