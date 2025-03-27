Santa Rosa athletes sign college letters of intent

Daniel Marlow got lots of support in signing his letter of intent on Wednesday. Three standout athletes at Santa Rosa Academy signed letters...

Posted by Doug Spoon
Three standout athletes at Santa Rosa Academy signed letters of intent Wednesday to accept sports scholarships at colleges.

Daniel Marlow, quarterback of the Rangers football team, signed a letter with Clarke University of Iowa. Marlow passed for 1,403 yards and 16 touchdowns – and he also rushed for 937 yards and 23 TDs – in leading SRA to an 8-3 record last fall.

Softball player Madeleine Hillyer signed with Wheaton College of Illinois. This season, she is hitting .609 with 9 RBIs. Lisa Marie Cante, another Rangers softball player, signed with Mayville State University of North Dakota. She is hitting .609 with 12 RBIs.

Madeline Hillyer signed a letter of intent to attend Wheaton College.

Lisa Marie Cante signed a letter of intent to attend Mayville State University.
 

