Temecula man dies in collision on 215 Freeway in Murrieta

A Temecula man died in a collision early Thursday morning on the 215 Freeway in Murrieta, authorities said.The initial collision took place about 3:22 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway just north of Clinton Keith Road, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. A 2007 Chevy Malibu was traveling in the No. 1 lane at an undetermined rate of speed. The driver has been identified only as a 22-year-old male from Temecula, with the front passenger identified as a 23-year-old male from Winchester.For reasons that are under investigation, the driver made an unsafe turning movement, causing the vehicle to crash into the center median wall, then ricochet back into the No. 1 lane, disabled. The driver and passenger exited the vehicle and stood briefly in the center median. For unknown reasons, the driver re-entered the vehicle and sat in the driver’s seat.At approximately 3:25 a.m., a 2023 Ford F-350 Transit van was being driven southbound in the No. 1 lane by a 61-year-old male from Moreno Valley, officials said. The rate of speed is undetermined. The van collided with the Malibu, which erupted into flames. The van came to rest south of the crash and sustained moderate damage.The CHP and Murrieta Fire Department responded to the scene. The driver of the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was wearing his seatbelt, suffered minor injuries, and was transported to a local hospital.A SIG alert was issued and the southbound lanes were closed for about three hours. Witnesses are urged to contact the CHP Temecula office at 951-466-4300.