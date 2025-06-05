Congrations to Heritage grad Ryleigh De Guia Madlangbayan

The following is a tribute to Ryleigh De Guia Madlangbayan, who is graduating from Heritage High School, from her family: “Our dear Rylei...

The following is a tribute to Ryleigh De Guia Madlangbayan, who is graduating from Heritage High School, from her family:



“Our dear Ryleigh,



“To say that we are immensely proud of you is an understatement. From being a consistent honor student since preschool years to leading your team to an International competition during your 10th grade, bagging the first place in E-Icon app development competition in South Korea, and accomplishing this just five days before moving to California. Then joining Robotics Club as soon as you transferred to Heritage High School, becoming the Vice President of the Robotics Club, Co-Captain of the infamous Team 7832 Gear Gurus, while heading the Business and Outreach, and winning the most coveted 1st Inspire Award in a World Premiere FTC Event, which is a first not only for Heritage High School but also a first for Perris Union School District.



“Also, for becoming the Student of the Year of HHS for this year and while achieving all these, achieving a 4.20 GPA and preparing to be a future “Anteater” in UCI is highly commendable and nothing short of exemplary. We honestly don’t know how you accomplished all this; just enumerating all of them made me tired already. You are amazing, Ryleigh. We are in awe of your work ethics, determination and perseverance.



“Anak, may you never lose sight of your dreams. Always look back on where you came from, remember your roots and let your passion propel you to live a life of purpose.



“Just like what I always tell you, God blessed you with immense talent, wisdom and understanding. Nurture it, cultivate it, use it to achieve your goals. We, your family near and far, are always here to support you in every way that we can.



“We love you Anak and we are very proud of you!



“Always here,

Your whole family (near and far)”





