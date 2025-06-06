Tribute to Herk Bouris grad Summer Paige Estrada

Our graduation tributes aren’t limited to high school. Here’s a tribute to Summer Paige Estrada, who’s graduating from Herk Bouris Elementar...

Our graduation tributes aren’t limited to high school. Here’s a tribute to Summer Paige Estrada, who’s graduating from Herk Bouris Elementary School, from her family:



“To Our Dearest Summer Paige,



“Watching you grow into the smart, kind and brave person you are today fills our hearts with pride.



“You’ve worked hard, made great memories, and touched the lives of those around you. This is just the beginning of your incredible journey! Always believe in yourself, dream big and never forget how loved you are. We are so proud of everything you’ve accomplished!



“With All Our Love,

Daddy T, Mom, Ate Skye and Lola Meh”





