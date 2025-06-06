Adoptable dogs this week include Pepper, Bronco

Here are two adoptable dogs available among many more at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Shelter:

Pepper is an adorable 1-year-old black German Shepherd mix. She is truly a jewel. She is well-behaved, friendly, and charming. She is a small-sized dog with a big heart. She waits patiently for her new family. A1857888.

Bronco is a 2-year-old male Queensland Heeler mix. He is a happy and playful boy who wants to please. Will you open up your heart and give this handsome boy a home? He is waiting at the San Jacinto Animal Campus.

These and many more adorable pets wait for your visit. They are at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 So. Grand Ave, San Jacinto. Can’t make it to the shelter today? You can view these and many more pets at https://24petconnect.com/

(Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus)



