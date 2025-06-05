Menifee PD officers recognized for saving woman's life

Two Menifee Police officers were recognized Wednesday for their efforts in helping to save the life of a woman who suffered a heart attack in a Menifee restaurant.

Officers Jordan Saddler and Eduardo Licona were honored at the Menifee City Council meeting for their life-saving measures performed on Geraldine Newman, who suffered a heart attack in the Black Bear Diner on March 27, 2025.

Officers heard the call for assistance on their live 911 channel and arrived quickly at the restaurant, where bystanders were already providing assistance. They performed CPR and used a defibrillator to revive the woman, who had been without a pulse for about four minutes.

“This is the pinnacle of public safety,” Mayor Ricky Estrada said. “We support our police officers in Menifee.”

