Congratulations to Heritage grad Miriam Montalvo Mendez

Here’s a tribute to Miriam Montalvo Mendez, who is graduating from Heritage High School, from her family:



“To our wonderful girl Miriam,



“Today is about celebrating you, your effort and your journey. You’ve earned this! Your family is so proud of all of your achievements, but even more proud of the person you have become. This isn’t the end of a chapter, it’s the start of your story. Your potential is limitless!



“As you embark on your new endeavors, never forget that your family is with you, cheering you on as we watch you chase your dreams, embrace your passions, and overcome any obstacle with your ambition.



“We know you're going to do great things, and we're so excited to see what the future holds for you. May God bless you, guide your steps, and fill your future with peace and joy.



“Love,

“Your Mami, Papi, Hermanos y Sobrinos!”





